NEWS

Illinois senators OK state-funded abortion coverage

Springfield, Illinois (FILE)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
A measure expanding public financing for abortions in Illinois is headed to the governor after Senate approval.

Senators voted 33-22 in favor of the plan on Wednesday. It would permit abortion coverage by state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds. The proposal would also safeguard abortion access by striking statutory language expressing the state's intent to criminalize the procedure if the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized it is ever overturned.

It now moves to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk. He publicly opposed the bill ahead of a House vote last month amid calls from conservative groups to veto it.

Democrats argued the proposal would treat low-income women and state workers equitably.

Republicans contended taxpayer dollars shouldn't be used to finance the procedure.
Related Topics:
newsabortiongeneral assemblyillinoisSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Illinois House approves public funding for abortions
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police release images of female suspect in CTA train robberies
Gun disguised as smartphone to hit market soon
Comey requested money, manpower for Russia probe days before firing
DuSable HS on lockdown after reports of weapon seen in school
More News
Top Stories
Hiker from River Forest found after 6 days missing in Montana
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Girl from 1800s found in casket in backyard ID'd
Report: Cook County Jail inmates can have pizza delivered to cell
VIDEO: Father, daughter killed when van plunges into ocean
White Sox game against Twins postponed due to rain
DuSable HS on lockdown after reports of weapon seen in school
Show More
Police release images of female suspect in CTA train robberies
Gun disguised as smartphone to hit market soon
Comey requested money, manpower for Russia probe days before firing
'Downward Dog' dog discovered in PAWS shelter in Chicago
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
More News
Photos
3 charged after $1.125M of cocaine found during traffic stop
5 Mexican gray wolf pups born at Brookfield Zoo
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
More Photos