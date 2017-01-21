Indian Head Park on alert after child attacked during home invasion

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. (WLS) --A town hall meeting was held Saturday in southwest suburban Indian Head Park to calm resident fears after a girl was attacked during a home invasion.
This week, a 12-year-old girl was attacked and some said the incident dredges up bad memories of the 2011 murder of 14-year-old Kelly O'Laughlin who was fatally stabbed when she walked in on a burglar after school.
"We need to find who did this and get to the bottom of it because this is a great community and every now and then a moron moves in and out and we need to stop the morons," said resident Fina O'Connor.
On Wednesday evening, the 12-year-old girl was home alone when she heard noises on the first floor. When she went downstairs she saw a man wearing a mask in the kitchen. The man grabbed a knife and cut her on the right arm, causing a superficial wound.
The village's police chief call this meeting to calm concerns.
"This isn't a high crime area our town, maybe my 30 years of experience is telling me this is an isolated incident," said Chief Bob Cervenka, of the Indian Head Park Police.
Neighbors plan to stay on guard as police follow up on leads.
"I think we now have a better sense of security and an idea of how we should be protecting ourselves within the community," said resident Moira O'Brien-Deluca.
Investigators only have a vague description of the intruder. There were no signs of forced entry.