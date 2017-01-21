NEWS

Indian Head Park on alert after child attacked during home invasion
EMBED </>More News Videos

Residents in Indian Head Park are on alert. (WLS)

By
INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A town hall meeting was held Saturday in southwest suburban Indian Head Park to calm resident fears after a girl was attacked during a home invasion.

This week, a 12-year-old girl was attacked and some said the incident dredges up bad memories of the 2011 murder of 14-year-old Kelly O'Laughlin who was fatally stabbed when she walked in on a burglar after school.

"We need to find who did this and get to the bottom of it because this is a great community and every now and then a moron moves in and out and we need to stop the morons," said resident Fina O'Connor.

On Wednesday evening, the 12-year-old girl was home alone when she heard noises on the first floor. When she went downstairs she saw a man wearing a mask in the kitchen. The man grabbed a knife and cut her on the right arm, causing a superficial wound.

The village's police chief call this meeting to calm concerns.

"This isn't a high crime area our town, maybe my 30 years of experience is telling me this is an isolated incident," said Chief Bob Cervenka, of the Indian Head Park Police.

Neighbors plan to stay on guard as police follow up on leads.

"I think we now have a better sense of security and an idea of how we should be protecting ourselves within the community," said resident Moira O'Brien-Deluca.

Investigators only have a vague description of the intruder. There were no signs of forced entry.
Related Topics:
newshome invasionstabbingIndian Head Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Girl cut by masked man in Indian Head Park home invasion, police say
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles on Indiana freeway
U.S. Will Not Take Part in Syria Peace Talks in Kazakhstan
Charter bus catches fire on Bishop Ford, no one injured
More News
Top Stories
Women's March on Chicago draws thousands to Grant Park
Women protest Trump in D.C., across country and globe
Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles on Indiana freeway
Illinois offers free tax preparation to low-income residents
Interior Department Reactivates Twitter Accounts After Temporary Ban
Nepotism Laws Don't Apply to Jared Kushner, DOJ Says
Driver arrested after 3 injured in Evanston crash
Show More
6 cops suspended for mishandling crash involving fire deputy
Former First Lady Barbara Bush could be released from hospital Sunday
3 arrested during investigation of fatal Melrose Park shooting
Southwest flight turns cabin lights pink for Women's March
11-month-old girl in stroller hit by car in Lincoln Park
More News
Top Video
Women's March on Chicago draws thousands to Grant Park
Urban Initiatives hosts 11th Anniversary Soccer Ball
Weekend Watch: Politicians resisting internal watchdogs
Clean sleeping trend hits 2017
More Video