NEWS

Indiana woman wanted after being released due to 'medical conditions'

(Schererville Police Department)

Credit, debit cards stolen from nursing home residents
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) --
Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing credit and debit cards from residents of a senior living facility in Schererville, Ind.

Krystle Marie Palo, 33, of Merrillville, Ind., is wanted on four counts of burglary, four counts of attempted fraud and possession of a syringe, all felonies.

Police said she was taken into custody March 31 after she was caught trying to get into people's rooms at the Residences of Deer Creek in the 400-block of U.S. 30 in Schererville. She was not an employee, nor was she a relative or guest of a resident, police said.

In the week before Palo's arrest, managers at the nursing home had told police that some residents had credit or debit cards taken from their rooms and noticed fraudulent charges on their accounts at different locations in the area, including stores like Target and Walmart.

After she was taken into custody, Palo admitted to the burglaries in an interview with police. But authorities said she was released that day because the Lake County Jail could not accept her due to her "medical conditions."

Palo is currently at large.
Related Topics:
newsburglaryfraudnursing homeseniorsScherervilleMerrillvilleIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump vows 'we will confront anti-Semitism' at Holocaust memorial ceremony
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Doctor fought with officers on United flight: Report
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in Hanover Park hit-and-run motorcycle crash
'Bachelor' star accused of leaving scene of deadly Iowa crash
Pregnant mom injured in crash that killed husband, mother, 2-year-old son
Arkansas conducts nation's 1st double execution since 2000
Woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Woman dead, sister celebrating birthday critical after alleged DUI crash with officer
Show More
Police: Teen shot by friend trying to wake him for school
TCF Bank branch robbed in Avondale
Man nearly tortured to death shares story of survival
Dad says he was fired for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Consumer Reports: Samsung Galaxy S8 early tests
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos