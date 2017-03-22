Infant twins found dead in apartment

An investigation is underway after twin infants were found dead in a Camden County apartment.The call came in at around 8 a.m. Wednesday for police to respond to the Pine Apartments at 550 Bilper Avenue in Lindenwold."Oh my God, my twins, my twins, my twins are like purple. My kids, they're not breathing, they're not breathing, oh my God," the panicked mother can be heard to say in a 911 call."Ma'am, are the children, are they on their back?" the dispatcher said."I just put them on their backs. They were sleeping on their stomachs," the mother said.Camden County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.Few details have been released, including a possible cause of death."It is difficult to assume what went on. I really don't know what is happening, so right now I am just keeping myself quiet until I get the full gist of the story," said Ted Ambrose of Lindenwold."Very shocking and very sad as well. My prayers are with their family and I hope they get through this," said Gabriel Rivera.