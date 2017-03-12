Irish culture comes alive at the Siamsa na nGael

CHICAGO (WLS) --Old St. Patrick's Church invites you to celebration of Celtic music and story-telling at the 21st Annual Siamsa na nGael. It's coming up on March 14, 2017 at the Chicago Symphony Center.
This year's event is titled "A Bridge Over the Troubles: The Peacemakers." It tells the story of Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume, whose involvement in the peace process in Northern Ireland led to the signing of the Good Friday Peace Accord.
The story of the peace process is told through music, dance and song. Performers include soloist Gavin Coyle; Chicago's own Irish diva Catherine O'Connell; Jared Dixon and Beverly O'Regan Thiele; by the Metropolis Symphony Orchestra, the 100-voice Old St. Patrick's Concert Choir, the step dancing of the Trinity Irish Dancers, the Irish Trad Band, After School Matters Choir and others.
Bill Fraher from Old St. Patrick's Church and soloist Gavin Coyle visited ABC 7 to talk about the Siamsa nan Gael and give a preview performance.
Old St. Patrick's Siamsa na nGael
Date: March 14, 2017
Hours: 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Address: Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60604
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $30- $60
Buy tickets online at cso.org
Instagram: @oldstpatschicago
Twitter: @oldstpats
Facebook: facebook.com/OldStPatricksChurch