NEWS

Jesse Jackson Jr. fights to keep divorce case in Illinois
EMBED </>More News Videos

Accusations of mysterious "acts" are some of the new developments emerging out of Jessie Jackson Jr.'s bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife Sandi. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fights over finances and accusations of mysterious "acts" are some of the new developments emerging out of Jessie Jackson Jr.'s bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife Sandi.

Jackson Jr. filed for divorce while Sandi was still in federal prison last fall. Both sides appeared in court Wednesday morning as a part of the ongoing dispute about where the couple will be divorced.

Attorneys for the 51-year-old former lawmaker are arguing Illinois courts have jurisdiction over the split because of Jackson Jr.'s ties to the state, while accusing Sandi Jackson of committing certain acts that caused the ex-congressman to file for divorce in the first place.

"It's my understanding on information and belief that the acts that we have alleged give rise to personal jurisdiction over Ms. Jackson occurred during his convalescence, investigation and/or incarceration," said Brendan Hammer, Jackson Jr.'s attorney.

Jackson Jr. filed for dissolution of marriage in Cook County in December, citing irreconcilable differences. Lawyers for Sandi Jackson are seeking to have Jackson Jr.'s divorce filing dismissed so that a judge in Washington D.C. -- where the 53-year-old mother filed for divorce in November -- can handle the matter.

Neither Jackson attended the hearing at the Daley Center a day after both appeared in a D.C. courtroom.

"I don't know what Mr. Jackson believes and I'm not prepared to speak to that particular issue," Hammer said.

Hammer would not give any specifics or examples of what alleged acts he or his client were talking about. Neither would Sandi Jackson's attorney, who would only confirm a March 8 status hearing in Chicago and the start of discovery and depositions as both sides spar over if the case should stay in Illinois.

"There was a court order entered today and it will be in the public record," said Jessica Bank Interlandi, Sandi Jackson's attorney.

Attorneys for Jackson Jr. said he has subpoenaed emails, text messages and call records from his wife of 25 years. Wednesday's hearing will not affect the spousal and child support motion already before a Washington D.C. judge. Both sides are due back in court in February.

Jesse Jr. and Sandi Jackson both plead guilty in August 2013 to crimes stemming for a political corruption investigation. The former Chicago alderman wants full custody of their two children, ages 16 and 13, as well as spousal and child support. Jackson Jr. wants to have his kids live with him.
Related Topics:
newspoliticsdivorceChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Jesse Jackson Jr. files formal petition to divorce Sandi Jackson
Jacksons take divorce battle to Washington
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump's Mockery of Intelligence Agencies Could Undermine Their Relations
Pedestrian struck by Metra train near Midlothian
CPD promotes 135 detectives, aim to combat violence
Uptown alderman requests restaurant closure after deadly shooting
More News
Top Stories
Jury finds Hobos gang members guilty of racketeering conspiracy
Teen fatally shot by sheriff's deputy; 911 calls released
Man charged with murder after motorcycle helmet attack at Walmart
Couple charged in violent sex assault of toddler
68 Macy's stores closing; 3 in Illinois
'Demon sighting' photo goes viral on Facebook
Person of interest photo released in Northbrook strangulation
Show More
Free marijuana to be handed out at Trump inauguration
Gov. Rauner discusses state budget, relationship with Madigan
Uptown alderman requests restaurant closure after deadly shooting
Omarosa to join Trump team, focus on public engagement
Second mail carrier robbed on South Side in two days
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Jury finds Hobos gang members guilty of racketeering conspiracy
Driver opens fire on officer during traffic stop
Gov. Rauner discusses state budget, relationship with Madigan
More Video