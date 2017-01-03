CHICAGO (WLS) --Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. and his estranged wife, former Chicago alderman Sandi Jackson, will take their divorce battle to court Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
After 25 years of marriage, the political power couple decided to divorce. Jackson Jr. filed a formal petition for divorce in December in Cook County, where the family has a home. According to court records, he cited "irreconcilable differences." Sandi Jackson filed in Washington, D.C., where the family has another home.
The Jacksons are battling over custody of their two children, ages 13 and 16. Sandi Jackson is asking for child support, alimony and attorney's fees. She said her husband has failed to contribute to the mortgage or household expenses since September. Jackson Jr.'s attorney said that is not true. She also said she has been borrowing money from friends and selling her belongings.
Both Jacksons served prison time for felonies related to the misuse of campaign funds.
A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Cook County. Sandi Jackson plans to ask that the case in Cook County be dismissed so the case can be hashed out in Washington.