Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat

Students return to #Chicago Jewish Day School after police give school all clear. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/ZzHqQh8PI3 — Laura Podesta (@LauraPodesta7) March 7, 2017

We just received multiple #bombthreats at ADL offices. Law enforcement personnel are responding. More details to come. — ADL (@ADL_National) March 7, 2017

A bomb threat forced the evacuation Tuesday of a Jewish day school on Chicago's North Side.Police said a male called the school around 9:10 a.m. and said there was a bomb inside. School staff made the decision to move students and faculty safe location nearby.There were several officers and K-9 units at the scene in the city's Edgewater neighborhood. After searching the building, officers gave the all-clear around 11 a.m. and let everyone back inside. Police did not say whether they found anything inside.Police shut down North Sheridan Road from West Hollywood Avenue to Loyola University for an investigation. Parts of North Broadway were also temporarily closed.Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL9) condemned the bomb threat in a statement released late Tuesday morning."The latest instance of anti-Semitic 'telephone terrorism' was committed this morning, targeting a Jewish day school not too far from my district office," Schakowsky said. "I am monitoring the situation closely and offer my full support to the community during this troubling time. I will support law enforcement in their investigation, and hope that justice will be brought swiftly to the perpetrator of this heinous act. Anti-Semitism, in all of its ugly forms, is unacceptable and has no place in our country today."Officials with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago said as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, they had not heard of any other threats in the area.A Jewish community center in Whitefish Bay, Wis., was briefly closed Tuesday because of a threat over email. A Jewish center in Davie, Fla., was also threatened and temporarily shut down Tuesday.The Anti-Defamation League tweeted at 9:17 a.m. that several offices received bomb threats Tuesday. In a sixth wave of threats since the beginning of 2017, ADL offices in Atlanta, Boston, New York and Washington D.C. received bomb threats over the phone Tuesday. Jewish community centers and a day school in Oregon, Wisconsin, New York, Florida and Maryland were also threatened. The ADL said 121 other threats had been received since early January."This is not 'normal.' We will not be deterred, or intimidated," said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO, Anti-Defamation League. "It is time for action, and we call on the Administration and Congress to take concrete steps to catch those threatening the Jewish community.""These are coming in at an unprecedented rate," said Bob Boyce, Chief of Detectives, New York Police Department, during an on-camera appearance with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill at a JCC in Staten Island.NYPD said the number of bias-crimes so far this year has more than doubled compared to the same time period last year and that anti-Semitic crimes comprise the biggest increase. NYPD also said anti-Semitic crimes have nearly tripled so far this year, compared to the same time period last year.