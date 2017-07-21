NEWS

Jimmy Kimmel posts first photo of newborn Billy after medical emergency

Months after his heartfelt monologue, Jimmy Kimmel posts first photo of his newborn, Billy, on Twitter. (Randy Holmes/Getty)

In his first public post since his emotional opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel shared a picture of a smiling baby Billy.



Kimmel tweeted, "Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got."

He returned to his late night talk show after a weeklong hiatus back in early May announcing that his wife had given birth to a baby boy and just three days later little Billy had to undergo open-heart surgery.


Kimmel added during the monologue that Billy will need to go another surgery in the coming months, but that they fully expect to see him recover.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsjimmy kimmeltwitterphotobabyfeel good
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Wheaton street renamed to honor soldier killed in Afghanistan
Prosecutors: CPD dispatcher charged in road rage shooting
Police pursue misdemeanor charges against teens who they say recorded man's drowning
Trump's lawyer says pardons 'not on the table' in Russia probe
More News
Top Stories
Strong storms move through area Friday, more flooding along Fox River
CPD officer shot in Back of the Yards neighborhood
Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Minneapolis police chief resigns following police-involved shooting
New state review shows residents could be overpaying for electricity
Broken pontoon leads to rescue from seaplane in East River
Berwyn firefighter recovering after being robbed, shot in West Town
Special session slated if Rauner doesn't get school bill
Show More
Dozens of cats found abandoned in Lake County house
Suburban mom claims 'combatant immunity' in terror case
5 teens who recorded, mocked drowning man could be charged in his death
Prosecutors: CPD dispatcher charged in road rage shooting
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes support payments
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos