Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017
Kimmel tweeted, "Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got."
He returned to his late night talk show after a weeklong hiatus back in early May announcing that his wife had given birth to a baby boy and just three days later little Billy had to undergo open-heart surgery.
Kimmel added during the monologue that Billy will need to go another surgery in the coming months, but that they fully expect to see him recover.