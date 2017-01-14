Job fairs showcase summer opportunities for Chicago teens

CHICAGO (WLS) --Hundreds of Chicago teenagers attended a summer job fair on Saturday at Truman College on Chicago's North Side.
Teens - ages 13-19 - could be matched with jobs and other opportunities with the Chicago Parks District, Chicago Police Department and other organizations.
"It keeps teens active, keeps them safe and busy in this city," said Sandy Olson, area manager for the parks district.
Milan Cason, 15, was one of the job-seekers. Her mother joined her at the job fair.
"I just want to get them on the right path, normally I have them do something every summer," said mom Michelle Cason.
Milan Cason said Saturday she's still deciding which job to apply for, but already had some ideas about what she'll do with her first paycheck.
"Trying to buy some shoes or something like that. Or save it. Most likely save it. ... Maybe for college," she said.
Two more job fairs are scheduled on Jan. 21 at Kennedy King College and Jan. 28 at Malcolm X Community College.
For more information about the job fairs, visit: http://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/