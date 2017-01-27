John Hurt dead at 77

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Hurt, who played Mr. Ollivander. Harry Potter fans will miss him very much. pic.twitter.com/xgSjePd4aV — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) January 28, 2017

John Hurt, a prolific British actor whose decades in Hollywood included roles in the Harry Potter series and "Alien," has died at age 77, his agent confirmed. He had pancreatic cancer.The two-time Oscar nominee disclosed his diagnosis in 2015.In a career that began in the early 1960s, Hurt performed in dozens of roles in television and movies, many of them made in his native Britain.Among his better-known roles were the title character in 1980's "The Elephant Man;" wandmaker Ollivander in the Harry Potter films and Chancellor Adam Sutler in "V for Vendetta."He also played Kane in "Alien." In one of that 1979 film's more gruesome scenes, his character dies horribly as an alien bursts out from inside his body.Hurt was made a British knight in 2015. He also won a Golden Globe Award and four BAFTAs, including a lifetime achievement recognition for his contribution to British film.