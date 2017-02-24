  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Kanari Gentry-Bowers' funeral held in Washington Park

Kanari Gentry-Bowers' funeral was held Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Kanari Gentry-Bowers, one of two girls shot and killed by stray bullets in one night, was laid to rest in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood Friday.

Friends, family and even Chicago's mayor gathered at Greater Harvest Church to say goodbye.

"I am not speaking as a mayor tonight, I am speaking as a father of three children. This is not right. No father, no mother should bury a child," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The 12-year-old had dreams of becoming a judge. She was shot and killed while playing basketball outside her school with friends.

"I couldn't imagine getting a call and someone telling me something has happened to my child," Past Carey Gidron said.

Kanari is one of three children who died last week after being shot unintentionally. Kanari was shot by a stray bullet, as was Takiya Holmes on the same night. One person was arrested and charged in Takiya's murder. Two more men were charged Friday in connection to the deadly shooting for 2-year-old Lavontay White. Kanari's murder remains unsolved.

There's now reward money being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

"Any time we have to stand out here and hold a flyer, a reward for tender age children, it is sad," said Dawn Valenti, crisis responder.

Mayor Emanuel called on the community to stand up and take action.

"This is not the Chicago we believe in. We are better than this. Our city needs to come together to respect life," he said.
