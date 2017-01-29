Lewis professor found shot to death in parking lot of Naperville middle school

A man found shot to death in a car at a Naperville school has been identified as a professor at Lewis University.Officers were dispatched to Scullen Middle School at 7:19 p.m. and found 37-year-old Matthew Lange of Oswego unresponsive in a vehicle with the windows shot out. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.Lange was an assistant professor at Lewis University in Romeoville. The school released a statement on Saturday:"Our university was recently notified of the death of Dr. Matthew Lange, Assistant Professor of Psychology. He served as Assistant Professor and Director of the Accelerated Psychology Program. He taught several undergraduate courses, including personality and adult development. Lewis University Community extends our deepest sympathy and prayerful consolation to the family and friends of Matthew Lange during this period of bereavement."There were Polish classes taking place at the time of the shooting. Students were held in place until police could give the all-clear.Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no danger to the public.Anyone with information should contact Naperville Police at 630-420-6666.