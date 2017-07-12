Libertyville house leveled by explosion

Emergency crews responded to a reported home explosion in unincorporated Libertyville around 2:38 p.m. Wednesday.The home in the 1700-block of Sunnyview Avenue sustained major structural damage, but no injuries were reported,the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.Eastbound Route 137 is reduced to one lane in the area. Westbound Route 137 remains open.Some area residents were evacuated, but have since been allowed to return to their homes.It's not clear what caused the explosion. Lake County Sheriff's Detectives are assisting fire officials with the investigation.