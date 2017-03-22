NEWS

Long Grove couple fears they were targeted by vandal because they are Muslim

A couple in northwest suburban Long Grove, Ill., fears they may have been targeted in a crime because of their faith. (WLS)

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
A couple in northwest suburban Long Grove, Ill., fears they may have been targeted in a crime because of their faith.

The couple's home was damaged after someone broke in and threatened the woman who was there alone. In the terrifying encounter, two front windows of the home were shattered by giant rocks, yard lanterns were yanked out of the round and an outdoor vase was toppled over.

"I was very in shock... It's just hate. It's just hate against our people," said Zuhdi Abdallah, whose wife was threatened.

Abdallah said he wasn't home when the crime happened Wednesday afternoon, but his wife was as the vandal came to the door and began spewing threats.

"He told my wife exactly, 'Open the door. I want to kill you.'" Abdallah said.

He said his wife ran out the back door. The man gave chase and followed her to a neighbor's home, where police arrived and arrested him. Authorities have not offered a motive, but Abdallah said he was told by police something the man allegedly said to the officers.

"'That's what Trump would do.' This is exactly what he told the police," he said.

Tuesday the family shot video sowing what they said is the same man standing outside their home for nearly an hour.

"I am sure the man watching the house, and he knows my wife wearing a scarf because we're Muslim. That's what it is," said Abdallah.

Wednesday night the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced 52-year-old Michael J. Lamendella, who police said lives on the same block as Abdallah and his wife, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to property in relation to the incident. Lamendella is being held in Lake County Jail and is due in bond court Thursday morning.
Related Topics:
newsvandalismmuslimsarrestLong Grove
