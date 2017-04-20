GEORGE H.W. BUSH

President George H.W. Bush cheered by high profile visitor while hospitalized

President Bush has special hospital visitor (Twitter: @GeorgeHWBush)

HOUSTON, Texas --
President George H.W. Bush remains under care at Houston Methodist Hospital, but he's in high spirits, thanks perhaps to a visit from another former US president.

President Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last Friday for observation due to a persistent cough. It was determined he had a mild case of pneumonia. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says President Bush is remaining under observation as he continues to gain strength as he recovers.

On Thursday, the 43rd president dropped by for a visit.

"Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder," George H.W. Bush tweeted.



In January, President Bush was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital with an acute respiratory problem.

George H.W. and Barbara Bush hospitalized in Houston, Tracy Clemons reports.


He was released from the hospital on Jan. 30 after receiving treatment for more than two weeks. President Bush was joined in the hospital by his wife, Barbara, who also received treatment for bronchitis.
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush through the years
