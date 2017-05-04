Mama and 13 ducklings rescued from Ogden by Berwyn bar

A mama duck ad her 13 babies were rescued Thursday morning by a west suburban bar owner after they were see trying to cross Ogden Ave.Cigars and Stirpes in the 6700-block of W. Ogden in Berwyn posted a Facebook Live video detailing the ducks' rescue.Owner Ronnie Lottz said the mother and ducklings were fenced safely in the beer garden after restaurant workers noticed them trying to cross traffic on Ogden.They said they stopped traffic and helped them into the beer garden.Animal Care and Control soon arrived and said they actually rescued the same mother and ducklings a week ago from a sewer drain.Video shows the ducks were released into the Des Plaines River.