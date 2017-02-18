NEWS

Man, 23, fatally shot in Back of the Yards nightclub

Willie Cook (Facebook)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 23-year-old was shot in the back and killed early Saturday in a "nightclub" in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. in the 5000-block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

The victim's family identified the victim as Willie Cook, who had a four-year-old son and worked at Fresh Express.

Police did not have anyone in custody Saturday afternoon.

Cook, whose birthday was next week, did not have gang affiliations, police said.

A 28-year-old man was also shot in the right leg. The man fled the scene, but located nearby and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
Related Topics:
newsman shotchicago crimechicago shootingChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Florida
Man charged in triple shooting that killed Chicago toddler
Congress members met with crowds and some protests at town halls
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
Weekend warm-up brings record-breaking temps
Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decision, dies
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
'Trash Raccoon' hitches seven-mile ride
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at Brookfield Zoo
I-Team: Man charged in toddler's shooting was on parole
Show More
Impatient dog honks horn at owner
CPD: 2 killed, 8 wounded in shootings to start holiday weekend
2 teens wounded in West Side shooting
Blind cleric linked to NYC bomb plots dies in prison
Ford Mach 1 being raffled away at Chicago Auto Show
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos