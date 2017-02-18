Man, 23, fatally shot in Back of the Yards nightclub

A 23-year-old was shot in the back and killed early Saturday in a "nightclub" in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side.The shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. in the 5000-block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.The victim's family identified the victim as Willie Cook, who had a four-year-old son and worked at Fresh Express.Police did not have anyone in custody Saturday afternoon.Cook, whose birthday was next week, did not have gang affiliations, police said.A 28-year-old man was also shot in the right leg. The man fled the scene, but located nearby and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.