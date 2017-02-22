A 60-year-old man has died after being found shot multiple times in a garage in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.A family member discovered the man lying on the floor unresponsive in a garage in the 2700-block of Central Park Avenue at about 7:30 a.m.The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where it was discovered he had been shot in the back, neck and mouth. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.