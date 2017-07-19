Man, 70, fatally shot in gang crossfire in Park Manor identified

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 70-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. Authorities believe he was caught in the middle of a gang shootout.
The victim was identified Wednesday morning as Leroy Moore, who lived in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.
He was walking with a friend near East 71st and South State streets in Chicago's Park manor neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. when two cars came barreling down State. People in both cars were shooting at each other, police said.
Moore was shot in the chest. His friend was not hurt.
Andrew Holmes, an anti-violence activist in Chicago, said he believes the gunfire was gang related. He said the victim and his friend had just left a store when they heard gunshot.
"He said, 'Oh! I'm hit,' and fell," Holmes said.
Moore died at Stroger Hospital at 8:53 p.m., the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.
No one is in custody. Anyone who has information about the shooting or the gunmen should contact Chicago police.