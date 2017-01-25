  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar, sets house ablaze over bad cigarette

EMBED </>More News Videos

Detectives say Richard Garcia asked his brother-in-law for a cigarette. He gave him one, but Garcia didn't like it and the problem sparked a huge disturbance and fire. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
Fresno police say an arson suspect was a mad man on a mission, and the say he beat his family with a crowbar before setting the house on fire.

It happened just before noon near Dakota and West Avenues in central Fresno. Officers say Richard Garcia was acting bizarre moments before flames destroyed the home.

Detectives say Garcia asked his brother-in-law for a cigarette. He gave him one, but Garcia didn't like it and the problem sparked a huge disturbance and fire.

Fresno police say Garcia was on the porch with a knife when officers pulled up to heavy smoke and flames, and say he went on a rampage after bumming a cigarette he didn't like.

"He asked his brother-in-law for a cigarette. He was mad. He thought it was not a good cigarette," Lt. Joe Gomez with the Fresno Police Department explained. "He got angry, he then grabbed a crowbar, attacked both of them and he got a hammer, attacked them with a hammer. He chased them with a knife."

Officers say sister and brother-in-law managed to get away and run to a neighbors. But then they noticed their house was billowing with smoke. Fire investigators say the blaze was suspicious from the start.

"Certainly when we have a dispute like this, you can paint the picture as to what our thoughts might be in regards to a fire starting in a home," Deputy Fresno Fire Chief Rich Cabral explained. "But when we have a dispute between individuals who are living there then our suspicions are raised."

Downed power lines made fighting the fire even more of a challenge. Frantic family members showed up and didn't know if others made it out also made the situation tense.

The suspect refused to give officers any information about what prompted his violent behavior or how he started the fire. Garcia did have cuts, burns and singed hair that was treated at the scene.

"He is not saying much of anything to us," Gomez said.

Garcia is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and arson. His sister and brother-in-law were also treated for minor injuries they got while they were hit with the crowbar and hammer.
Related Topics:
newshouse firesuspicious firearson investigationfresnou.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Spicer Tries to Explain Concept of 'Alternative Facts'
Willow Springs investigation leads to firing, resignation of 5 officers
Meet Mothers and Daughters Marching Together in DC
At Least 80 Sick in Massive Mumps Outbreak
More News
Top Stories
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Man kills neighbor who helped wife in divorce, investigators say
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Sex trafficking victim says she was in Houston for Super Bowl
EPA contract freeze, media blackout leave states confused
Video shows caregiver hitting 94-year-old woman on head
Queen of Peace High School in Burbank to close
Show More
Shedd Aquarium to close 2 days this week before free days
Willow Springs investigation leads to firing, resignation of 5 officers
MIT grad, husband, 2 cats found dead, cause still a mystery
Did you receive this robocall? You could get $500
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained in backyard for 15 years
More News
Top Video
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Chicago school board to discuss CPS budget gap
Procedure can ease post-mastectomy pain
Video shows teen attacking fellow Stevenson HS student on bus
More Video