Man arrested after alleged broken wrist, slashing over wrong McDonald's order

BERKELEY, New Jersey --Police have arrested a suspect accused of breaking a New Jersey McDonald's manager's wrist and slashing another employee in a dispute over an incorrect drive-thru order.
Kwasi Mayweather, 31, of Bayville, is charged with one count of disorderly conduct for the physical altercation.
Authorities say the attack happened at a Berkeley McDonald's around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, after two men approached the 19-year-old manager at the drive-thru window and banged on the door after receiving their food.
The suspects apparently refused the manager's offer to give them a refund the following day, as the restaurant was closed, and instead assaulted him through the window. The victim told officers one suspect threw the bag of food in his face and grabbed him, and that he was then punched in the face and had his hand slammed in the window as he tried to close it.
A 21-year-old employee then ran outside and confronted the two men near their car, and authorities say he was slashed on his wrist and needed stitches. The suspects then fled the scene.
According to detectives, it was determined through the course of the investigation that no evidence existed regarding the other occupant of the vehicle having committed a crime. Further, they say details involving the alleged stabbing and injuries sustained as a result of the incident are still under investigation, as evidence is being processed. More charges are possible.
"Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants," owner/operator Lawrence Larsen said. "We are grateful for the law enforcement professionals who responded to this situation. We are cooperating fully with the Berkeley Township Police Department and defer all further questions to them."
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley Township Tip Line at 732-341-1132 x611. Tips can be anonymous.