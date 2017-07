Man arrested in death of missing 11-year-old girl

EMBED >More News Videos Portion of the news briefing from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on the missing girl from Keansburg

Candlelight vigil for 11-year-old AbbieGail Smith... cops say found murdered behind her Keansburg apartment. pic.twitter.com/lvI00huSD5 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) July 14, 2017

Police in New Jersey have made an arrest in the homicide of an 11-year-old girl who was found dead Thursday morning after being reported missing the previous evening.Authorities say 18-year-old Andreas Erazo is charged with murder in the death of AbbieGail Smith, whose body was discovered behind the Hancock Street Apartments complex in Keansburg, where she lived with her family.Smith had last been seen in her apartment around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and was reported missing about an hour later.Officials say her remains were found with the help of police K-9s, near what is being described as a large container, around 10:45 a.m.Erazo is said to be an upstairs neighbor. He is also facing weapons charges.The Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy of the young girl to determine the cause and manner of her death.Friends and neighbors in the devastated community turned out for a candlelight vigil in AbbieGail's memory Thursday night.Area residents also left candles, flowers and other items at a growing memorial at the scene.Keansburg school superintendent John Niesz issued the following statement after the discovery: