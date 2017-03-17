  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Man charged in EMT's murder ran her over with stolen ambulance, police say

EMT Yadira Arroyo was killed Thursday after she was run over by her own ambulance. Jose Gonzalez has been arrested in her death.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A man has been charged after an ambulance stolen in the Bronx Thursday was used to run over an EMT, killing her.

Jose Gonzalez, 25, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Gonzalez being escorted from the precinct:
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of Jose Gonzalez being escorted by police



According to the New York City Police Department, he is an emotionally disturbed person who has had numerous prior interactions with the police. Police confirmed that he does have a criminal history.

As he was escorted by police from the 43rd Precinct early Friday morning, Gonzalez muttered to himself with EMTs silently watching him put into a waiting police cruiser.

"I'm innocent. I didn't do nothing. I'm innocent," Gonzalez said as he was escorted.

Around 7 p.m. at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Morris Park section, an ambulance on White Plains Road was flagged down by a pedestrian, who told them a man was riding on the back bumper of the ambulance.

Police said the EMT, Yadira Arroyo, 44, who was behind the wheel got out of the ambulance. Then, the suspect apparently got into the driver's seat and started to drive away. Eventually, Arroyo grabbed the ambulance and was dragged; Gonzalez then backed up and ran her over, police said.

The ambulance made a left turn on Watson and crashed into a parked car.

Arroyo was a 44-year-old mother of five and a 14-year veteran of the FDNY.



The EMT's partner was not physically hurt. The EMT that was struck was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

The investigation is continuing.
Related Topics:
newsambulancepedestrian struckcar theftu.s. & worldmurderSoundviewNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 EMTs run over by own ambulance after vehicle stolen
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Infant saved from submerged SUV in Illinois lake
Beach Boys' Mike Love recalls meeting Charles Manson through bandmate Dennis Wilson
Mother was 'screaming': Relatives of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring recall learning of Manson family murders
Meeting Charles Manson in prison made 'hair on the back of my neck' stand up
More News
Top Stories
Hit-and-run driver hits woman, 60, while fleeing police, CPD says
Boy, 3, accidentally shot while playing 'cops and robbers', police say
Joliet police looking for group of ATM skimmers
Northwestern wins first-ever NCAA tournament game
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Officer that helped 3 Englewood girls, grandmother under investigation
Huge five-alarm fire burns in downtown Raleigh
Show More
Infant saved from submerged SUV in Illinois lake
ABC7's Cheryl Burton honored by Girl Scouts
UIC student choked in domestic incident, campus police say
Dog mutilated by butcher finds forever home
No federal or state aid for Naplate tornado damage
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos