Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December

A 29-year-old man was charged in the murder of four people in a Roseland home on Dec. 17, police said.Lionel Parks, of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, faces four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.On Dec. 17, Parks is accused of going to a home in the 100-block of West 105th Street on the city's Far South Side and forcing the victims onto the floor before he began shooting.The victims were identified as Elijah Jackson, 36; Shacora Jackson, 40; Nateyah Yafah Hines, 19; and Scott Travis Thompson, 45, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.An 18-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.Parks also attempted to shoot a 22-year-old man but missed and that victim was able to escape the scene without injury.