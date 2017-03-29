NEWS

Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December

Elijah Jackson, 36, and Shacora Jackson, 40, were murdered in Roseland on Dec. 17.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 29-year-old man was charged in the murder of four people in a Roseland home on Dec. 17, police said.

Lionel Parks, of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, faces four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

On Dec. 17, Parks is accused of going to a home in the 100-block of West 105th Street on the city's Far South Side and forcing the victims onto the floor before he began shooting.

The victims were identified as Elijah Jackson, 36; Shacora Jackson, 40; Nateyah Yafah Hines, 19; and Scott Travis Thompson, 45, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

An 18-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Parks also attempted to shoot a 22-year-old man but missed and that victim was able to escape the scene without injury.
