Man charged, on run in Northbrook strangulation

Northbrook police released this photo of a person of interest in the murder of Jigar Patel, 36, who was found strangled Dec. 7 in Northbrook. (Northbrook Police Department)

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police revealed Monday a person wanted in connection with the Dec. 7 strangulation death of 36-year-old Jigar Patel in north suburban Northbrook has been charged but is not in custody.

Police previously released a photo of a person of interest. Now they say suspect John Panaligan is on the run. An arrest warrant has been issued.



The two photos, apparently from surveillance video, show a man in a trenchcoat and hat holding a cane.

Patel was found murdered in an office building in the 1300-block of Shermer Road at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Police released the photos in early January and noted that they believe the murder was "an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community."

Friends described Patel as a strong family man who lived in Prospect Heights, 20 minutes away from his job. As a lawyer, he worked on small-business and real estate transactions, according to his website.

Police say Patel's murderer was upset over a lawsuit involving a home healthcare business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northbrook police at 847-664-4181.
