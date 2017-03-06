Man charged, on run in Northbrook strangulation

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --Police revealed Monday a person wanted in connection with the Dec. 7 strangulation death of 36-year-old Jigar Patel in north suburban Northbrook has been charged but is not in custody.
Police previously released a photo of a person of interest. Now they say suspect John Panaligan is on the run. An arrest warrant has been issued.
Northbrook police chief announces search for suspect John Panaligan wanted for murder of attorney Jigar Patel pic.twitter.com/MdZR5cmYZZ— Ravi Baichwal (@BaichwalABC7) March 6, 2017
The two photos, apparently from surveillance video, show a man in a trenchcoat and hat holding a cane.
Patel was found murdered in an office building in the 1300-block of Shermer Road at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Police released the photos in early January and noted that they believe the murder was "an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community."
Friends described Patel as a strong family man who lived in Prospect Heights, 20 minutes away from his job. As a lawyer, he worked on small-business and real estate transactions, according to his website.
Police say Patel's murderer was upset over a lawsuit involving a home healthcare business.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northbrook police at 847-664-4181.