Man dies after Hoffman Estates house fire

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) --
A man was killed early Thursday morning in a house fire in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Firefighters who responded around 1:35 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 600-block of Mohave Street found heavy flames and smoke coming out of the back of the home.

Neighbors told the firefighters that someone was still inside the home and a man, thought to be in his 60s, was eventually found in a bedroom, fire officials said.

He was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was pronounced dead at 2:34 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The man's name has not been released pending notification of his family.

No other injuries were reported, fire officials said. The department used two interior hose lines and 22 firefighters to bring the blaze under control and extensive overhaul was completed to extinguish remaining hot spots.

The home was found to have working smoke detectors, but was not equipped with a sprinkler system, fire officials said. Damages to the building and its contents were estimated at $300,000 and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
