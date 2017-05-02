A man looking to sell his cell phone in north suburban Round Lake Beach died after he was injured in an incident involving a group of girls who investigators said intended to rob him. Three teens were charged in his death.Around 7:55 p.m. on April 24, officers responded to a report of a man struck by a car in the parking lot of the Meijer located at 750 East Rollins Road. They found 43-year-old Trinidad Bueno-Sanchez, of North Chicago, lying on the ground. He was hurt, but still conscious. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries.Round Lake Beach police called in Lake County Major Crime Task Force. Investigators determined Bueno-Sanchez had been robbed.Authorities said he had placed an ad on an app called "Offer Up" to sell his phone and had previously agreed on a price, time and place to make the transaction.He approached the passenger side of a vehicle with five teen girls inside, ages 16-18, investigators said. After confirming that one of the girls was the potential buyer, the girl in the front passenger seat asked to see the phone. When he handed it over, one of the girls allegedly gave him an envelope that contained only a fraction of the money agreed upon.Authorities said when he leaned into the vehicle to ask why the full amount wasn't there, the 17-year-old driver hit the gas. Bueno-Sanchez was dragged. He eventually fell off and hit his head on the pavement. The driver allegedly took off.Investigators determined the group went to the meet with the intention of stealing his phone.Bueno-Sanchez died as a result of his injuries. The Lake County Coroner ruled his death a homicide caused by head trauma.Courtney A. Sherman, 18, of 0-100-block of Tweed Road in Fox Lake, and two other juveniles were taken into custody. All three were charged with reckless homicide and robbery.Sherman was ordered held on $500,000 bond. The two teen girls were transported to Depke Juvenile Complex Center in Vernon Hills.