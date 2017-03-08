CTA

Man fatally hit by Blue Line train at Addison station

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was fatally hit by a Blue Line train Wednesday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said the 28-year-old man was standing on the Addison station platform at 3622 West Addison when he jumped onto the tracks in front of the train.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a call for a person pinned underneath a train around noon.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed the fatality.

As of 2:28 p.m., service from Jefferson Park and California was temporarily suspended due to the medical emergency.



The investigation is ongoing.

The Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
