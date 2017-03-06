  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Trump Cabinet members discuss revised travel ban...Coming up at 10:30 AM
Man found beaten to death in front of home on daughter's birthday, family says

Police investigate a murder in north Harris County on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

HOUSTON --
A man was found dead in front of his north Harris County home Saturday morning on his daughter's birthday, police said.

Family members identified the victim as Mauro Gaytan, 47. He had three children and two step-children.

Gaytan was getting ready to go to work around 4 a.m. outside his home on Sycamore Wood Drive near Airtex and Imperial Valley.

He was beaten and found dead, his family said.

There had been a number of robberies in the area, leading the family to believe it began as a robbery.

"He doesn't really have any enemies," his nephew said. "I don't think anyone would come and do something like that to him."

"He was loving and loved all his family. He helped everybody that needed help. He was like another father to me," said Gaytan's nephew.
