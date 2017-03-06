NEWS

Man found dead in Lake Forest garage after fire

Police are investigating a fatal garage fire that took place in north suburban Lake Forest on Sunday. (WLS)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
A man was found dead Sunday after a garage fire in north suburban Lake Forest.

Police and fire crews responded around 11:26 a.m. at a home in the 700-block of Waveland Road. When they arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the garage.

The man's body was discovered inside the garage, authorities said Sunday. The Lake County Coroner's Office said the man was identified Monday, but officials would not release his name until his family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within three minutes, officials said. No one else was injured. Neighbors said they did not see or hear anything suspicious.

The fire was contained to the garage. Authorities said there was about $1,000 in damages to the garage. There was no structural damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
