Man gets 40 years for role in Palos Park murder of friend's parents

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A 25-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for his role in a double murder in southwest suburban Palos Park.

Ehab Qasem pleaded guilty for his involvement in the 2011 killing of Maria Granat. Her husband, John, was also murdered while both slept in their home.

Investigators said the couple's son convinced his three friends to help commit the crime and then split thousands of dollars the couple had in their home.

Qasem said told the court he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.
