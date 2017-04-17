Man injured after Elmhurst house fire

A man was burned after a fire in Elmhurst Sunday morning, the Elmhurst Fire Department said.Firefighters responded to the 400-block of East Park Street at about 2:49 a.m. and found a split-level single-family home on fire. Four people were inside the home at the time and all evacuated the home.A man suffered burns to 40 percent of his body, the fire department said. He was treated at the scene and transported to Loyola Hospital's burn unit.The home is uninhabitable and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.