Man killed by being forced to ingest bleach, authorities say

A 26-year-old man died early Monday after being forced to ingest bleach in the South Side West Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.Police were called about 3:26 a.m. Monday to the 6500 block of South Bishop, where Darrius Ellis was found outside, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. Ellis was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.An autopsy Tuesday showed the cause of death was "complications of forcible administration of a caustic substance," according to the medical examiner's office, which ruled the death a homicide.Authorities identified the caustic substance as bleach.No one was in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon, police said.