NEWS

Man killed in I-88 shooting at York Road

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Inbound lanes I-88 are partially blocked at York Road in Oak Brook due to a fatal shooting, causing a major backup Friday evening. One lane remains blocked as of 8:50 p.m.

Police said 43-year-old Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Sunrise, Fla., was shot and killed while driving eastbound on I-88 in his red Volvo truck.

Police said while Munoz was driving, a second, unknown vehicle shot at his truck tractor, striking him. He was able to pull over after being shot, they said.

Munoz was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he died of his injuries. Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.

Inbound lanes were completely shut down during the evening rush due to the shooting, and although they have partially reopened traffic remains very heavy. Drivers should plan alternate routes.
Related Topics:
newstrafficexpressway shootingillinois state policeOak Brook
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Person of interest in Phoenix shootings that killed 7: Police
Explosion destroys house in Oak Forest
Man's body found in Elmhurst quarry
More News
Top Stories
Explosion destroys house in Oak Forest
Police: Man arrested admitted to killing woman, said he was 'partying rough'
Your credit score could change this year
Facebook Live moratorium called for by Boykin, Rev. Jackson, Fr. Pflager
Bulls lose to Celtics 104-87 in Game 3
Elizabeth Thomas rescued, Tad Cummins charged after student, teacher missing 5 weeks
Indiana man arrested in Texas accused of torturing puppy
Show More
VIDEO: Semi drags car along interstate
Bartender appeals fine for public belching, wins
Baby bison boom expected at Fermilab
50th anniversary of deadly Belvidere tornadoes
Jogger lied about finding ball of snakes
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos