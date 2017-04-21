Man killed in I-88 shooting at York Road

Inbound lanes I-88 are partially blocked at York Road in Oak Brook due to a fatal shooting, causing a major backup Friday evening. One lane remains blocked as of 8:50 p.m.Police said 43-year-old Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Sunrise, Fla., was shot and killed while driving eastbound on I-88 in his red Volvo truck.Police said while Munoz was driving, a second, unknown vehicle shot at his truck tractor, striking him. He was able to pull over after being shot, they said.Munoz was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he died of his injuries. Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.Inbound lanes were completely shut down during the evening rush due to the shooting, and although they have partially reopened traffic remains very heavy. Drivers should plan alternate routes.