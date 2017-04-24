NEWS

Man fatally shoots boss in apparent murder-suicide in Dallas

Two dead in Dallas office building shooting (KTRK)

DALLAS --
Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a north Dallas office building.

Dallas police responded to a report of an active shooter in an office building in the 8300 block of the LBJ Freeway at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they suspected the shooter was in a meeting room. They breached the door by firing a shotgun, according to authorities.

Officers found one man and one woman dead in the room.

It appears the man shot and killed the woman and then turned the gun on himself, police say.

According to police, the female victim was the supervisor of the gunman.


As the event was unfolding, television footage showed a heavy police response, including a SWAT team, at the multi-story office building along an interstate. A broken window could be seen on one of the upper floors of the mirrored tower.

Workers of the building were evacuated and Hannah Greenhaw was one of them. Greenhaw was safely evacuated from the offices near a multi-level highway interchange known as the High Five.

Greenhaw told KXAS-TV that people from an office across the hall came over to warn them to lock the doors because there had been reports of an active shooter. Everyone in her office hurried to a corner in the back and turned out the lights, she said.

Armed tactical police officers then arrived, entered her office and told the workers to put their hands up, according to Greenhaw. Officers helped evacuate everyone from the building, she said, with some people allowed to use elevators.

"There was a few of us who couldn't actually walk down 10 flights of stairs," Greenhaw said.
