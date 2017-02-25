Man says he was beaten up by subway break dancers in New York

A man violently beaten on a subway in Brooklyn says he was attacked by break dancers.David Giaccone says four men attacked him when he told them not to badmouth his fiancee.The assault earlier this week happened while on a southbound A train in East New York.At one point, he says one dancer said if he had a gun he'd get better tips."And the guy jumps in, punches me in the face, hits my girlfriend with his arm, sorry my fiancee, and I go and hold the door and go out," Giaccone said. "They're coming over and they're hitting me and I'm head butting their fists so I don't get a broken nose."Giaccone was treated at the hospital for cuts and bruises to his head and face.