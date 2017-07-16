NEWS

Man shot by Chicago police on NW Side

Chicago police investigate after a person was shot by police at Diversey and Mulligan avenues. (NVP )

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 18-year-old man was shot by Chicago police during a traffic stop Sunday morning on the Northwest Side, police said.

Police observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in an alley in the 2800-block of North Mulligan Avenue at about 3:07 a.m., police said.

As officers approached the vehicle, police said a male suspect in the backseat was armed with a gun.

An officer and sergeant each fired at the person, who was struck and transported to Loyola Hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured. A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days. The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
