Man shot by Chicago police on NW Side

An 18-year-old man was shot by Chicago police during a traffic stop Sunday morning on the Northwest Side, police said.Police observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in an alley in the 2800-block of North Mulligan Avenue at about 3:07 a.m., police said.As officers approached the vehicle, police said a male suspect in the backseat was armed with a gun.An officer and sergeant each fired at the person, who was struck and transported to Loyola Hospital in stable condition.No officers were injured. A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days. The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating.