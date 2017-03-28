Police in Kane County are looking for a man they tangled with after a high-speed car pursuit and foot chase. They had Billy Cole Jr. in custody - and don't any more.Cole Jr. was apparently no stranger to west suburban authorities when he was arrested Monday afternoon following the daytime chase in a stolen car. Now, 24 hours later, he is wanted again. Cole walked out of an Aurora hospital, where the I-Team has learned he was not under police guard, despite being the subject of a multiple felony investigation.Police say Cole, 38, had led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, allegedly running away from officers after crashing the vehicle into a traffic signal near Route 25 and Ashland Avenue in Aurora.Cole escaped into a nearby cemetery while being pursued by police and a canine team. An officer took down Cole with a Taser.He was taken to Copley Hospital. Kane County deputies said they learned that Cole had fled from the hospital at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. He fled the hospital because there was no one there to stop him.Investigators tell the I-Team that "he was not technically in custody at the hospital but the subject of the investigation" and that they did not have a deputy stationed there to stop him.Kane officials say charges had been approved but they hadn't managed to get back to the hospital with the warrant.Cole's passenger in the chase-related accident, identified by police as Brian Ingram, 37, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Ingram is still at the hospital.Authorities say the car they were driving had been reported stolen by Ingram's ex-girlfriend. Police are not confirming the full extent of Cole's criminal history, but he is wanted on seven new charges, including resisting or obstructing, and new felonies including fleeing police and aggravated reckless driving.