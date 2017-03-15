NEWS

Man wins $750K in Lotto game, just months after dad won $1K

FILE | Mystery Crossword Scratchers®

VISALIA, Calif. --
Hector Pasillas did not play the lottery much until his dad won $1,000 on a $10 Mystery Crossword Scratchers game about six months ago.

"My dad won a thousand dollars six months ago on that Scratcher(s), so I started playing it," Pasillas said.

Recently, Pasillas walked into the 7-Eleven on Walnut Avenue and Court Street in Visalia, and walked out with a Mystery Crossword Scratchers. Pasillas said he sat in his car and scratched the ticket -- and thought he won $200. When he went back into the store to have his ticket scanned, the clerk -- who knows Pasillas by name -- got very excited and told him the good news, he won $750,000!

When asked what he and his wife plan on doing with their money, Pasillas said "A lot of stuff has crossed our mind, but first we want to buy a house. I feel kind of weird. I'm rich!"
Related Topics:
newslotterybizarreCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
AG Jeff Sessions gave Trump no reason to believe wiretap claim
House intel leaders: no evidence Trump was wiretapped
Trump blasts release of 2005 tax form, reporter's account
More News
Top Stories
Man barricaded in car more than 12 hours in Edison Park
Passenger's battery-powered headphones explode mid-flight
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
At least 10 freight train cars derail in Lake Forest
Drive-thru rescue: Worker jumps to help unconscious officer
Officers fire shots after shoplifting suspects try to run them over, police say
Dad sentenced for forcing teen daughter into prostitution
Show More
New class of graduates enters changing CPD
Mom accused of stabbing infant in front of father; baby in critical condition
VIDEO: Man trying to open car doors in Walmart parking lot held at gunpoint by witness
Russian hackers charged in Yahoo breach, AP source says
5-year-old boy struck, critically injured by pickup on South Side
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos