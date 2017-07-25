NEWS

Man with autism missing from unincorporated Elmhurst located

Patrick Mulhern. (DuPage County Sheriff's Department)

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
A 21-year-old man with autism who was reported missing from unincorporated Elmhurst was found, DuPage County sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Patrick Mulhern was last seen around 2 a.m. by his parents at the family's home near York Road and Diversey Avenue. He likes to go to parks and has a fascination with swing sets.

Sheriff's officials announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that Mulhern was located around 12:30 p.m. and was in good health. They thanked the public for its help.
