Man with flu-like symptoms had life-threatening disease

If you're feeling flu symptoms, pay closer attention to them because they could be something more serious. Sepsis is a life-threatening infection that could be deadly.It was a close call for one Chicago-area couple who learned the hard way.There are approximately 8,000 deaths each year in Illinois from sepsis. It's an infection that can take over the body like an avalanche. The difficulty is often diagnosis early.Jose Luis Garrafa was a healthy construction worker who got very sick last month."Coming out from work, I felt tired, I felt so cold and my body felt so weak," Garrafa said."The following day, he was getting worse. He came with his book bag on the floor like a little kid, he was dragging it. And I said, 'You are getting sick,'" Altagracia Martinez, Garrafa's fiancee said.His fiancee said two clinics prescribed meds for cold symptoms but he got worse.Within days he was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital diagnosed with sepsis pneumonia."It was a very touch and go situation for those first couple of days," Kevin Robbins, RN, said.Sepsis can be fatal and often presents like other conditions with symptoms such as sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and chills, extreme pain, confusion or disorientation, shortness of breath and high heart rate.Garrafa was in the hospital for 17 days, most of the time in ICU, at times unable to breath. Slowly with specific treatment and medications, he stabilized.His doctor urges quick attention from a physician if you are concerned about a loved one's illness."Time is life. Do not wait. Seek help. Everything that is out of ordinary, seek help. Because we never know, better to diagnose early and treat early," Dr. Mira Illiescu-Levine, said."My God is with him and he's never going to go," Martinez said.Garrafa has not been able to work, and will likely not be able to work for months and his fiancee stopped working to care for him. This holiday, family and friends have helped them financially.Garrafa is most concerned about his mother in Mexico who he has been unable to assist during his illness.