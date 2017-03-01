Man with schizophrenia missing from Rogers Park health care center

Ben Gerena, 52, has schizophrenia and is missing from the Rogers Park health care center where he lives.Gerena's family said he was last seen Monday, Feb. 27, around 11 a.m. when he went to a store down the street from the Atrium Healthcare Center in the 1400-block of West Estes Avenue. Gerena is allowed to come and go from the facility.Family said his daily routine is to go to the store, but this time he did not return.The family has filed a missing person report with Chicago police. If you see Gerena or if you have information about his whereabouts, contact Chicago police.