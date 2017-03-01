NEWS

Man with schizophrenia missing from Rogers Park health care center

Ben Gerena, 52

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Ben Gerena, 52, has schizophrenia and is missing from the Rogers Park health care center where he lives.

Gerena's family said he was last seen Monday, Feb. 27, around 11 a.m. when he went to a store down the street from the Atrium Healthcare Center in the 1400-block of West Estes Avenue. Gerena is allowed to come and go from the facility.

Family said his daily routine is to go to the store, but this time he did not return.

The family has filed a missing person report with Chicago police. If you see Gerena or if you have information about his whereabouts, contact Chicago police.
Related Topics:
newsmissing manmissing personmental healthChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 stabbed, another injured at Waukegan grocery store
Driver in deadly high-speed Des Plaines crash avoided license revocation
Mumps case confirmed at Barrington High School
More News
Top Stories
Driver in deadly high-speed Des Plaines crash avoided license revocation
Tornado damage assessed after deadly storm rips through Ottawa, Naplate, Ill.
Mumps case confirmed at Barrington High School
1 stabbed, another injured at Waukegan grocery store
Accountants responsible for Oscars mistake won't return to show
Teen snaps selfie with a photobombing ghost
Restaurant owner saves customers from tornado, restaurant destroyed
Show More
Beau Biden's brother, widow in romantic relationship
Truck goes airborne during police chase
Reward increased to $200K in Ind. girls' murders
Woman loses nearly 200 pounds in 1 day
Northwestern student struck while crossing street in Evanston
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
More Photos