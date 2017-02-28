Police have established a perimeter around the neighborhood in SW Houston. Only patrol cars being allowed into the scene. #ABC13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/N2DIqyPJhH — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) February 28, 2017

Two Houston police officers have been injured in a shootout with burglary suspects in southwest Houston. One suspect is dead, one officer is critically injured, and one or two suspects are believed to be on the loose.It happened at a home in the 8700 block of Sterlingame just before 12:30pm near Beltway 8 and Highway 59. SWAT and K-9 officers are searching the area for a Hispanic male suspect wearing dark clothing and a blue bandanna. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo advises residents in the area to shelter in place, and others to avoid the area. The following schools are on lockdown during the police investigation.Valley West Elementary School (HISD)Gross Elementary School (HISD)Welch Middle School (HISD)HCC Brays Oaks CampusSchool officials at Gross Elementary are now releasing students to their parents.Residents in the following area are being asked to shelter-in-place until further notice:South of Bellfort AvenueWest of Gessner DriveNorth of W Airport BlvdEast of Beltway 8/Sam Houston TollwayAccording to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Officer Jose Munoz was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his foot. Officer Ronny Cortez, who was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, is in critical condition. Both officers are married, according to Turner. Officer Cortez, a 24-year veteran, was reportedly able to visit briefly with his wife, but a bullet is lodged close to his spine.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo thanked United Airlines, for helping to bring a daughter of one of the injured officers home from college out of state.