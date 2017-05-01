  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
May Day rallies planned across Chicago area

It won't be a normal Monday for thousands of people here in Chicago and across the country. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It won't be a normal Monday for thousands of people here in Chicago and across the country.

May 1 is also "International Workers Day," and for some groups in Chicago, this year's protests will focus on another issue: immigration.

At Mather High School on Chicago's Northwest Side, members of the Chicago Teachers Union are planning to rally. Many are standing up for immigrant families and equal justice.

Students and workers at Northeastern university are also expected at the Mather High School rally.

Labor movements will take place across the country, with people fighting for fair work accommodations. Thousands of people are expected to show up Monday across the city and some suburbs.

This year, instead of holding a one-day strike, the Chicago Teachers Union is encouraging members to attend or support a rally.

Organizers say threats to immigrants at the national, state and local level give May Day an even greater significance this year.
NEWS
