ITEAM

Mayor Emanuel's personal emails about city business released
EMBED </>More News Videos

More than 2,600 pages of personal emails to and from Mayor Rahm Emanuel were released Wednesday as part of a settlement agreement in a FOIA lawsuit bythe BGA. (WLS)

ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Stacey Baca
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 2,600 pages of personal emails to and from Mayor Rahm Emanuel were released Wednesday afternoon as part of a settlement agreement in a FOIA lawsuit by the Better Government Association.

The emails relate to city business. A second Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by the Chicago Tribune asks for all of Emanuel's personal emails.
READ: SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

The emails appear to come from two primary accounts, including one registered to a rahmemail.com domain. The other is a Gmail account.

The communication spans several years and covers many types of city business, including crime, police staffing, Airbnb regulations, support for the arts and some of the mayor's pet projects.

Many of the emails are between Emanuel and Bruce Rauner, before he was elected Illinois governor, when they were close friends.

EMBED </>More News Videos

More than 2,600 personal emails to and from Mayor Emanuel were released Wednesday afternoon.



Thousands of emails discuss news coverage of the mayor and the city, whether news was viewed as favorable or not, and how to deal with unfavorable coverage.

There are personal communications between Mayor Emanuel and some members of news organizations in Chicago and New York.

He also had emailed top aides about the political potency of certain issues, including one note where he asks "How big is red lights?" referring to the red light camera scandal in Chicago.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Emanuel said: "I'm pleased that we were able to come to a reasonable agreement with the Better Government Association today to ensure that transparency keeps up with technology and the realities of modern communication. The new standard we have set clarifies questions not just for me, but for all of Chicago's 30,000 employees."

The city also announced Wednesday a new policy that bans employees from conducting city business on their personal email accounts. Employees who receive an email pertaining to city business on their personal email account should forward it to their city email account to ensure it can be included in response to any Freedom of Information Act inquiries. Failure by any employee to comply can result in discipline, a city statement said.

"No longer can anyone from the mayor on down cavalierly and wantonly use a private account to hide from public scrutiny," said Andy Shaw, BGA.

The mayor's spokesperson said the mayor was the one who provided the emails as part of the settlement.

"We were comfortable that the process, which was made very clear how they did it, they attested what they did, and there is strong disincentive from them to cheat, made us comfortable that this is a process that would work," said Matt Topic, BGA's lawyer.

At the BGA Wednesday night, staff members searched the emails to and from the mayor. Many of them focused on news coverage of himself.

The BGA sees this release as a start.

"It depends on the good will of the mayor's office in providing us what we're entitled to. If we feel that they are not giving us what we deserve and need, we'll see them in court tomorrow," Shaw said.

The Chicago Tribune also sued to get the mayor's personal emails and texts from his personal devices. Their publisher, Bruce Dold, released a statement saying, "We welcome the release today of public records that pertain to the conduct of city business. It should not have required extended legal action to protect the public's right to this information."

The Tribune has not said whether or not it has dropped its lawsuit.
Related Topics:
newsemailsrahm emanueliteamLoop
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ITEAM
Schock released on bond, posts Peoria warehouse as personal collateral
Ex-congressman Aaron Schock says government wants to silence him
Judge denies Aaron Schock's request to move trial to Peoria
Cancer patient gets check from insurance company after I-Team investigation
More iteam
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
460 Million Chinese Suffering From 'Airpocalypse'
US Denies Relations With Russia Are 'Frozen'
NTSB to Finally Examine Black Box of Flight 980
Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Joining White House Team
More News
Top Stories
3 injured in 5-car Streeterville crash; Chicago police officer involved
Man dies after Hoffman Estates house fire
CPS student harassed by classmate using racial slurs
Target shoppers falsely accused of shoplifting in social media post
Police searching for serial package thief on Northwest Side
Parents die in crash on way to see son injured in separate crash
More alleged sex abuse victims of gymnastics coach come forward
Show More
Midlothian man fatally shot while sitting in car, witnesses say
Anti-violence protest outside mayor's home
4 in custody after SUV crashes into CTA bus
Man charged in Posen crash that killed 3
Proposal aims to consolidate under-enrolled high schools in Englewood
More News
Top Video
CPS student harassed by classmate using racial slurs
Police searching for serial package thief on Northwest Side
Target shoppers falsely accused of shoplifting in social media post
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video