Memorial details released for Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) --A 27-year-old police officer killed last week while responding to a call in northwest suburban Bloomingdale will be laid to rest this week.
Raymond Murrell was killed Thursday en route to a retail theft in progress.
A wake will be held 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The wake will be open to the public. A scheduled walk through for law enforcement officers only starts at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, a police escort will take Murrell's body from the Salerno's Rosedale Chapels in Roselle to the Wheaton Bible Church, 27W500 North Ave., West Chicago.
Supporters are encouraged to line the route: eastbound on Lake Street, southbound on Bloomingdale, westbound on North Avenue.
A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Wheaton Bible Church.
Afterwards, a police motorcade will escort the funeral procession to the Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside for burial.
The funeral procession route will be: eastbound on North Avenue, southbound on Country Farm Road, westbound Roosevelt Road.
Murrell joined the Bloomingdale Police Department less than a year ago, and already received a medal for saving a heart attack victim.
On Thursday, Murrell was heading west on Army Trail in an unmarked squad, with his lights on, when witnesses said they saw his SUV hydroplane. He lost control and crashed into a traffic light.