Merrionette Park burglary suspect caught in Evergreen Park

MERRIONETTE PARK, Ill. (WLS) --A man who allegedly ran from a car in south suburban Merrionette Park that had a lot of ammunition inside was caught Tuesday morning by officers in nearby Evergreen Park.
Authorities said the burglary suspect ran from West 117th Street and South Homan Avenue in Merrionette Park and was considered armed and dangerous. Evergreen Park police said the officer who apprehended the suspect caught him in the 3100-block of West 100th Street. The man was not armed at the time.
He is now in the custody of Merrionette Park police and may be wanted for incidents in Chicago.
District 124 elementary schools in nearby Evergreen Park were put on soft lockdown as a precaution Tuesday morning. All students were required to enter the building after they were dropped off at school, instead of waiting outside on the playground.
Superintendent Dr. Robert Machak wrote in a Facebook post that police assured him all students and staff were safe and the soft lockdown will be in effect until police found who they were looking for.
Evergreen Park Police Chief Michel Saunders gave the "all clear" around 9 a.m. Machak said in a second Facebook post that schools resumed regular activity at that time.
Police said Evergreen Park High School was also put on lockdown Tuesday morning. It was lifted when the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.