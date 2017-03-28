NEWS

Merrionette Park burglary suspect caught in Evergreen Park

MERRIONETTE PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A man who allegedly ran from a car in south suburban Merrionette Park that had a lot of ammunition inside was caught Tuesday morning by officers in nearby Evergreen Park.

Authorities said the burglary suspect ran from West 117th Street and South Homan Avenue in Merrionette Park and was considered armed and dangerous. Evergreen Park police said the officer who apprehended the suspect caught him in the 3100-block of West 100th Street. The man was not armed at the time.

He is now in the custody of Merrionette Park police and may be wanted for incidents in Chicago.

District 124 elementary schools in nearby Evergreen Park were put on soft lockdown as a precaution Tuesday morning. All students were required to enter the building after they were dropped off at school, instead of waiting outside on the playground.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Machak wrote in a Facebook post that police assured him all students and staff were safe and the soft lockdown will be in effect until police found who they were looking for.

Evergreen Park Police Chief Michel Saunders gave the "all clear" around 9 a.m. Machak said in a second Facebook post that schools resumed regular activity at that time.

Police said Evergreen Park High School was also put on lockdown Tuesday morning. It was lifted when the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.
Related Topics:
newsmanhuntschool lockdownAlsipEvergreen Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Student killed trying to board school bus
Paul Ryan says Devin Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
30-pound wild turkey killed in crash with rental car in Indiana
Former 'Top Model' contestant among 4 injured during deadly shooting
More News
Top Stories
DePaul student shot as he tried to run from robbers in Lincoln Park
Mom of 2 young children found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, sheriff says
2 shootings reported on inbound I-290 in 9 hours, ISP says
Childless couple gets ultimate surprise from friends' selfless act: twins
30-pound wild turkey killed in crash with rental car in Indiana
Race-based school budget cuts spark outrage
Show More
Student killed trying to board school bus
Police: Man crushed to death by safe deposit box
Former 'Top Model' contestant among 4 injured during deadly shooting
Semi rolls over in Woodstock pin-in crash; 2 critically injured
Trump to meet with head of Chicago police union
More News
Photos
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
Stylist gives life-changing makeover to depressed woman
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
More Photos