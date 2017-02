Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

While most people were sleeping, some sky watchers across the Chicago area and the Midwest got a glimpse of a meteor early Monday morning.According to the American Meteor Society , more than a hundred reported seeing the fireball at about 1:26 a.m. Many of the sightings were in the Chicago area, but the meteor was also seen in Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Missouri and Ontario, Canada.The fireball was spotted on several dashcams from area police departments as well by a security camera that footage was posted on Facebook.One video is from Plover Wisconsin, in the northwest part of the state. The man that posted the video said it was from his security camera.In dashcam video from Lisle police, you can clearly see the meteors glow as it falls from the sky.Kelly Tournis in Highland, Indiana. shared a video she took on the ABC7 Chicago Facebook page.A camera on the roof of the University of Wisconsin's Atmospheric, Oceanic & Space Sciences Building also captured the meteor.