NEWS

Metra will operate special schedule for Good Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Metra will operate a special early getaway schedule on Good Friday to help accommodate holiday travelers.

The trains are designed to get customers home and help them start their holiday started on April 14 by having most lines add afternoon trains or shift train schedules to provide more early departures from Chicago.

These are the changes by line:

Metra BNSF Line

Extra Service

- Train P531, departing Union Station at 12:20 p.m., will provide express service to Downers Grove Main Street and ten make all stops to Aurora.
- Three trains will provide early express service to Naperville and Route 59: Train 9535, departing Chicago at 2:25 p.m.; Train 9539, departing Chicago at 3:10 p.m.; and Train 9543 departing Chicago at 3:50 p.m. and making all stops to Aurora after traveling express to Naperville

Service Changes

- Train 1241, departing at 3:21 p.m., will terminate at Downers Grove main Street
- Train 1271, departing at 5:32 p.m., will not operate
- Inbound Train 1274 will depart from Downers Grove Main Street and will not stop at Aurora

Metra Electric Line

Extra Service

- Train UPX1 will depart Millennium Station at 1:25 p.m., express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington before making all stops from Kensington to University Park
- Train UPX3 will depart Millennium Station at 2:25 p.m., express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington before making all stops from Kensington to University Park
- Train UPX5 will depart Millennium Station at 3: 15 p.m., express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington before making all stops from Kensington to University Park

Service Changes

- The following trains will not operate: 733 (4:50 p.m.), 735 (5:05 p.m.) and 737 (5:20 p.m.)
- The following trains will make Kensington through Flossmoor stops: 753 (4:53 p.m.), 755 (5:08 p.m.) and 757 (5:23 p.m.)

Metra Milwaukee West Line
Extra Service

- Train WX01, departing at 3:25 p.m., will express to Bensenville and make all stops to Big Timber

Service Changes

- Train 2237 (5:17 p.m.) will not operate
- Train 2239 (5:23) will make all stops from Bensenville to Big Timber

Metra Milwaukee North Line

Extra Service

- Train NX01, departing at 2:25 p.m., will express to Glenview and then make all stops to Fox Lake

Service Changes

- Train 2135 (5:12 p.m.) will not operate
- Passengers who typically take Train 3135 should instead take Train 2137 (5:15 p.m.) or Train 2139 (5:25 p.m.)
- Train 2139 will also accommodate passengers going to Glen/North Glenview and all stops from Lake Forest to Fox Lake except Ingleside

Metra Rock Island Line

Extra Service

- Train MX01 will depart LaSalle Street Station at 2:45 p.m., express to Midlothian and then make all stops to Joliet

Service Changes

- Train 715 will depart at 1:20 p.m. instead of 12:55 p.m.
Metra Southwest Service Line

Extra Service

- Train SX01 will depart Union Station at 3:40 p.m. and make all stops to Manhattan

Service Changes

- Train 831 (6:15 p.m.) will not operate

Metra Union Pacific North Line

Extra Service

- Train KX01 will depart Ogilvie Transportation Center at 3:15 p.m., express to Wilmette and then make all stops to Waukegan.

Union Pacific Northwest Line

Extra Service

- Train HX01 will depart Ogilvie Transportation Center at 2:25 p.m., express to Des Plaines and then make all stops to Barrington

Metra Union Pacific West Line

Extra Service

- Train GX01 will depart Ogilvie Transportation Center at 2:34 p.m., express to Elmhurst and then make all stops to West Chicago
- Train GX03 will depart the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 3:34 p.m., express to Elmhurst and then make all stops to La Fox

Service Changes

- Train 55 (5:34 p.m.) will not operate
- Train 57 (5:42 p.m.) will make an additional stop at Oak Park
Related Topics:
newsmetrapublic transportationChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Family of passenger removed from United Airlines flight 'appreciative' for support
Man, two 12-year-old boys shot on North Side
Sessions makes clear: It's 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement
More News
Top Stories
Family of passenger removed from United Airlines flight 'appreciative' for support
Man, two 12-year-old boys shot on North Side
Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday
Woman charged in 3 bank robberies in Riverdale, Palos Heights
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
Chief Keef charged with DUI in Miami Beach
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-year-old
Show More
San Bernardino Shooting: North Park Elementary teacher left gunman after short marriage
German police say 1 soccer player injured in explosion
Priest robbed while walking his dog in South Chicago
NEIU cancels classes Tuesday; students, faculty to protest
Man tells cops, 'Let me go, I want the baby' during subway arrest
More News
Photos
Cubs win home opener; Schwarber, Baez meet fans Tuesday
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
More Photos