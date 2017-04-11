Metra will operate special schedule for Good Friday

Metra BNSF Line

Metra will operate a special early getaway schedule on Good Friday to help accommodate holiday travelers.The trains are designed to get customers home and help them start their holiday started on April 14 by having most lines add afternoon trains or shift train schedules to provide more early departures from Chicago.These are the changes by line:- Train P531, departing Union Station at 12:20 p.m., will provide express service to Downers Grove Main Street and ten make all stops to Aurora.- Three trains will provide early express service to Naperville and Route 59: Train 9535, departing Chicago at 2:25 p.m.; Train 9539, departing Chicago at 3:10 p.m.; and Train 9543 departing Chicago at 3:50 p.m. and making all stops to Aurora after traveling express to Naperville- Train 1241, departing at 3:21 p.m., will terminate at Downers Grove main Street- Train 1271, departing at 5:32 p.m., will not operate- Inbound Train 1274 will depart from Downers Grove Main Street and will not stop at Aurora- Train UPX1 will depart Millennium Station at 1:25 p.m., express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington before making all stops from Kensington to University Park- Train UPX3 will depart Millennium Station at 2:25 p.m., express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington before making all stops from Kensington to University Park- Train UPX5 will depart Millennium Station at 3: 15 p.m., express to 57th Street, then express to Kensington before making all stops from Kensington to University Park- The following trains will not operate: 733 (4:50 p.m.), 735 (5:05 p.m.) and 737 (5:20 p.m.)- The following trains will make Kensington through Flossmoor stops: 753 (4:53 p.m.), 755 (5:08 p.m.) and 757 (5:23 p.m.)- Train WX01, departing at 3:25 p.m., will express to Bensenville and make all stops to Big Timber- Train 2237 (5:17 p.m.) will not operate- Train 2239 (5:23) will make all stops from Bensenville to Big Timber- Train NX01, departing at 2:25 p.m., will express to Glenview and then make all stops to Fox Lake- Train 2135 (5:12 p.m.) will not operate- Passengers who typically take Train 3135 should instead take Train 2137 (5:15 p.m.) or Train 2139 (5:25 p.m.)- Train 2139 will also accommodate passengers going to Glen/North Glenview and all stops from Lake Forest to Fox Lake except Ingleside- Train MX01 will depart LaSalle Street Station at 2:45 p.m., express to Midlothian and then make all stops to Joliet- Train 715 will depart at 1:20 p.m. instead of 12:55 p.m.- Train SX01 will depart Union Station at 3:40 p.m. and make all stops to Manhattan- Train 831 (6:15 p.m.) will not operate- Train KX01 will depart Ogilvie Transportation Center at 3:15 p.m., express to Wilmette and then make all stops to Waukegan.- Train HX01 will depart Ogilvie Transportation Center at 2:25 p.m., express to Des Plaines and then make all stops to Barrington- Train GX01 will depart Ogilvie Transportation Center at 2:34 p.m., express to Elmhurst and then make all stops to West Chicago- Train GX03 will depart the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 3:34 p.m., express to Elmhurst and then make all stops to La Fox- Train 55 (5:34 p.m.) will not operate- Train 57 (5:42 p.m.) will make an additional stop at Oak Park